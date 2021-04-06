Advertisement

S.A.A. to host Spring Fling Carnival

Our local arena is looking to host an event the whole family can enjoy
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local arena will be hosting an event the whole family can enjoy!

Next Thursday, the Sames Auto Arena will hold its first Spring Fling Carnival in the parking lot.

Since the annual WBCA carnival was not allowed to hold its annual festivities, the arena thought it would be a fun event to provide the community.

The carnival will be open from April 15th to May 2nd.

The arena says masks will be mandatory in order to enter.

For more information, you can call the arena at 956-791-9192.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
File photo: ambulance
ATV accident sends teenager to hospital
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children

Latest News

File photo
Accident reported on San Bernardo and Boston Street
Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system
Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
City Hall
City buildings open for business
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident