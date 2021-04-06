S.A.A. to host Spring Fling Carnival

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local arena will be hosting an event the whole family can enjoy!

Next Thursday, the Sames Auto Arena will hold its first Spring Fling Carnival in the parking lot.

Since the annual WBCA carnival was not allowed to hold its annual festivities, the arena thought it would be a fun event to provide the community.

The carnival will be open from April 15th to May 2nd.

The arena says masks will be mandatory in order to enter.

For more information, you can call the arena at 956-791-9192.

