Schools experiencing issues with STAAR testing system

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -STAAR testing is underway but some schools are experiencing technical difficulties.

LISD along with others in the state reported to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®️) online administrations about these issues.

The district received the following statement:

The TEA Student Assessment Division released a statement saying, “Earlier today, districts experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP). We posted updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue.”

The three tests that were affected were fourth-grade writing and seventh-grade writing and English.

This was the first of five days that students were eligible to take one of the three tests online.

Districts were advised that if they were experiencing issues that they should stop online testing for the day while the vendor worked to resolve the problems.

TEA says they are still working to determine the number of students affected as they could have been faced with four different scenarios with online testing.

According to the agency, students could have successfully submitted the test without issues, second, students could have successfully submitted answers but may have noticed unusually slow response times.

Also, the student could have been prevented from logging in to begin or, the student could have started answering questions and at some point may have been prevented from continuing the exam.

TEA says, “We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers, and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable. ETS, the testing vendor, experienced problems with their database system, which are in the process of being corrected. The 2021 online administration of STAAR will be ETS’s last for the State of Texas.”

They go on to say that starting next school year, Cambium Assessment will be taking over these testing functions to ensure that users have a successful online testing experience.

LISD is not the only district that is experiencing this issue locally, a spokesperson from UISD released a statement saying that its students are also seeing some issues.

