Advertisement

Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines’ use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they’re needed against variants.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID-19

— AP source: All U.S. adults eligible for shots by April 19, two weeks sooner

— Spain prepares vaccine rollout surge as supplies gather pace

— North Korea will skip Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus fears, underscoring Japan’s challenges in hosting Games during pandemic

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
File photo: ambulance
ATV accident sends teenager to hospital
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.
WH: No credential to show if vaccinated
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban