UISD online registration opens up

The UISD online registration portal for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten opened up on Monday.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Parents will be able to register their kids for the 2021/2022 school year.

Guardians and parents must have access to the Tyler SLS Parental Portal to register their kids.

They can click on the “new family” tab to set-up an account and begin the registration process.

You can call your student’s campus if you would like an in-person appointment to register your child.

