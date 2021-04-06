UISD online registration opens up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD online registration portal for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten opened up on Monday.

Parents will be able to register their kids for the 2021/2022 school year.

Guardians and parents must have access to the Tyler SLS Parental Portal to register their kids.

They can click on the “new family” tab to set-up an account and begin the registration process.

You can call your student’s campus if you would like an in-person appointment to register your child.

