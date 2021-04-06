Windy Clear

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to say farewell to those winter and early spring-like conditions because we are jumping into summer.

On Tuesday, we will start in the upper 60s but we’ll warm up to a high of 95 degrees by the afternoon and things will only get hotter from here on out.

We’ll see some hazardous winds all throughout the day.

Officials are advising residents to extinguish any flames that could be deemed hazardous.

On Wednesday we’ll be nearing those triple digit temperatures, seeing a high of 98 degrees but it’s not the hottest thing we’ll ever have to go through.

On Thursday, we’ll see our first sighting of triple digits with a high of 100 and a high of 102 on Friday.

Now we will cool down as we head into Saturday and Sunday in the mid-90s.

Our future is looking bright and sunny which means summer is just right around the corner.

