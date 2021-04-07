Advertisement

City to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for El Eden Splash Park

The updates were made possible using a community development block grant
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents in south Laredo will be able to cool off this summer with a new splash park!

On Wednesday morning the city will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the El Eden Splash Park.

Not only will nearby residents be able to cool off from the heat, but the city has also added improvements and amenities for visitors throughout the year.

Mayor Pro Temp and Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez, Robert Eads as well as other city staff will be at the ceremony at 10 a.m.

