Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver allegedly lost control along Zapata Highway on Wednesday morning.
At around 10 a.m. at the intersection of San Salvador Street and South Zapata Highway, a driver crashed into a Spectrum pole.
The driver’s SUV rolled over.
The accident damaged an El Metro sign and a bench.
Electrical parts of the pole were also seen on the ground.
No word if anyone was injured.
