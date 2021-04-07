Advertisement

Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway

No word if anyone was injured.
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver allegedly lost control along Zapata Highway on Wednesday morning.

At around 10 a.m. at the intersection of San Salvador Street and South Zapata Highway, a driver crashed into a Spectrum pole.

The driver’s SUV rolled over.

The accident damaged an El Metro sign and a bench.

Electrical parts of the pole were also seen on the ground.

No word if anyone was injured.

Zapata Highway rollover
Zapata Highway rollover(KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

El Eden Splash Park
El Eden Recreation Center opens up splash pad
Utilities Department to end assistance program
Utilities Department to end assistance program
New voting equipment
Webb County acquires $2.8 million worth of new voting equipment
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
COVID-19 vaccine drive
Vaccine drive to be held at First United Methodist Church