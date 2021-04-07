Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver allegedly lost control along Zapata Highway on Wednesday morning.

At around 10 a.m. at the intersection of San Salvador Street and South Zapata Highway, a driver crashed into a Spectrum pole.

The driver’s SUV rolled over.

The accident damaged an El Metro sign and a bench.

Electrical parts of the pole were also seen on the ground.

No word if anyone was injured.

Zapata Highway rollover (KGNS)

