Drugs found during human smuggling attempt

Agents searched the trailer and found 63 undocumented immigrants and a bag of meth
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over five dozen people inside a tractor-trailer along with a bag of drugs.

The discovery happened on Monday evening when agents assisted UISD Police with a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer.

Agents searched the trailer and found 63 undocumented immigrants trapped inside along with a small bag of crystal meth.

The driver and all of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

