Drugs found during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over five dozen people inside a tractor-trailer along with a bag of drugs.

The discovery happened on Monday evening when agents assisted UISD Police with a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer.

Agents searched the trailer and found 63 undocumented immigrants trapped inside along with a small bag of crystal meth.

The driver and all of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

