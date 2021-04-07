Drugs found during human smuggling attempt
Agents searched the trailer and found 63 undocumented immigrants and a bag of meth
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over five dozen people inside a tractor-trailer along with a bag of drugs.
The discovery happened on Monday evening when agents assisted UISD Police with a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer.
Agents searched the trailer and found 63 undocumented immigrants trapped inside along with a small bag of crystal meth.
The driver and all of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.