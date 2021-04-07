First-ever Laredo Restaurant Week coming soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a completely different take on celebrating the founding of Laredo, the Webb County Heritage Foundation announces it will partner with local restaurants to produce Laredo’s first-ever Restaurant Week.

Scheduled as part of the celebration of our city’s founding, “Dining Under Seven Flags” Restaurant Week in Laredo was designed to reach out to our community’s hard-hit restaurant industry and help jumpstart a return to normal economic activity.

Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, May 9th to Saturday, May 15th.

Participating restaurants in this weeklong celebration are: Border Foundry, Trattoria Mia, El Mesón de San Agustín, The Tack Room, Burger Bar inside Old #2, The Tasting Room at La India, Emperor Garden Asian Bistro, 550 Pizzeria, El Capataz, Tabernilla, and Lolita’s Bistro.

“We are thankful the community is supporting local restaurants since they have struggled – as many other businesses have – during the pandemic,” said Henry Sauvignet, WCHF Board President. “Food is a strong part of our heritage and the Webb County Heritage Foundation hopes the public ‘rediscovers’ their favorite restaurant or finds a new one. If you like what you taste, as I’m sure you will, spread the word.”

May 15th marks the 266th anniversary of the founding of Laredo by Tomás Sánchez in 1755. The Webb County Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, heritage education, and heritage tourism. It is the only organization that annually hosts a Founder’s Day Celebration.

This year, the Foundation is urging curious audiences to “Taste Our History”. The border region has deep culinary traditions and talents and this celebration encourages support of the restaurant industry and local historic preservation.

“Last year, our Founders Day celebration had to be cancelled due to the COVID -19 pandemic,” said Margarita Araiza, Executive Director. “And this year, as things are slowly starting to recover, we thought it would be great to honor the hardworking people in the hospitality industry as true descendants of our illustrious ancestors, who struggled against all odds to forge the safe and prosperous community we now enjoy. We hope everyone comes out to support these local businesses, and at the same time, learn more about our own history.”

For tickets and more information on “Dining Under Seven Flags” Restaurant Week, you can visit the Webb County Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page or its website at www.webbheritage.org.

