First Laredo community pantry approved

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At Tuesday night’s meeting, city council approved the first Laredo community pantry at Margarito Benavides Recreation Center.

District 4 will be the first to implement the community pantry, but the hope is for the project to be expanded to other districts around the city.

Council members say that the goal in mind is to help those who are most at risk to go hungry.

“It is something that is much needed, especially for the elderly,” said Alberto Torres. “We do have section eight around this area. We also have community areas such as Villa San Luis and Tanis Valdez where elderly members of our community live, sometimes alone without any resources and this will provide them an ability to replenish their pantry.”

The city will meet with the South Texas Food Bank and private partners to move the project forward as soon as possible.

