Local health authority addresses vaccine passports

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Vaccinated or not, will you be required to show proof prior to traveling?

Not according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On Tuesday, the Texas Governor issued an executive order prohibiting government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas, saying: “We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health, and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

The Laredo health authority responds to the announcement.

“Vaccinations are a public health issue, not a political issue,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “I respect the rights of the people, but nobody has the right to spread the virus.”

Meanwhile, China, Japan, and some European countries have already moved forward with requiring vaccine passports, which show proof of vaccination prior to traveling.

Dr. Trevino says requiring proof of vaccination is nothing new since it is required in schools.

