Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -Roughly 50 protesters including a mariachi band gathered in front of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s Houston Office on Tuesday demanding he take action for Dreamers.

Various immigrant youth groups made their voices heard as they called on the senator to support the ‘Dream Act’ that is currently in the senate.

Some of the activists have been rallying in front of Cornyn’s Office every Tuesday since he ran for re-election for a fourth term in 2020.

Most of the Dreamers grew up in America and many have benefited from an Obama administration program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that protects them from deportation and provides permission to work.

They have to re-apply every two years to stay in the program.

