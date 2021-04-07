Road project causing closures on Rancho Viejo and Mines Road
During this time, they are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A road project could affect your morning commute.
The Laredo Police Department says as a result of the project, Mines Road and Albany Drive has been temporarily closed.
There is no word on how long the project is expected to take.
