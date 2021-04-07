Advertisement

Road project causing closures on Springfield Ave

During this time drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A road project could affect your morning commute.

According to Laredo Police, Springfield Avenue between Calle Del Norte and Mann Road has been closed to the traveling public.

Authorities say this is due to a road stripping project in the area.

During this time they are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

