Road project causing closures on Springfield Ave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A road project could affect your morning commute.

According to Laredo Police, Springfield Avenue between Calle Del Norte and Mann Road has been closed to the traveling public.

Authorities say this is due to a road stripping project in the area.

During this time they are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

