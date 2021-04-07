Advertisement

Sex offender receives additional time for drug possession charges

Daniel Marco Garcia, 43 was already serving time for an unrelated firearms case, human smuggling and sexual offenses
File photo: Crystal meth seizure
File photo: Crystal meth seizure(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal record receives several years in prison for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Forty-three-year-old Daniel Marco Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 4 of last year.

The incident happened on July 11 of 2018 when Garcia planned to transport meth but was stopped by authorities during his trip.

Officers searched his vehicle and found six bundles of meth inside a black bag. The drugs had an estimated value of $37,000.

Garcia is currently serving a little under five years for an unrelated firearms case also has been convicted of human smuggling and sexual offenses in the past.

He was ordered an additional 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

