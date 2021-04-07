The heat is on!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like 98 degrees is making a cameo in Laredo and no we’re not talking about the boyband!

On Wednesday, we are going to start out in the upper 60s to low 70s but things will quickly warm up as we expect to get up to the high 90s almost reaching triple-digit heat.

Brace yourself because things will only get hotter from here on out, we are going to see a high of 102 on Thursday and 103 on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

Next week we could see some chances of rain that could bring temperatures down into the mid-80s.

We could also see another possible cold front that could give us one last cool breeze before the summer season.

