TxDOT asking for public’s input to improve transportation

Officials are looking to make improvements on Mines Road from I-60 to Pan American Boulevard in Webb County
TxDOT's Proposed Project Virtual Public Meeting Presentation on Mines road improvement project
TxDOT's Proposed Project Virtual Public Meeting Presentation on Mines road improvement project
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Transportation wants to make some improvements on various busy streets, and they are asking for the community’s input.

TxDOT released a proposed project presentation about how they can alleviate traffic on Mines Road from I-69 to Pan American Boulevard in Webb County.

The changes include traffic signal improvements, reduce delays, alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow during areas that see a high volume of traffic.

Residents will have until Wednesday, Apr. 21 to view the pre-recorded presentation and submit a public comment.

For more information, you can click here.

