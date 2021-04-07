TxDOT asking for public’s input to improve transportation
Officials are looking to make improvements on Mines Road from I-60 to Pan American Boulevard in Webb County
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Transportation wants to make some improvements on various busy streets, and they are asking for the community’s input.
TxDOT released a proposed project presentation about how they can alleviate traffic on Mines Road from I-69 to Pan American Boulevard in Webb County.
The changes include traffic signal improvements, reduce delays, alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow during areas that see a high volume of traffic.
Residents will have until Wednesday, Apr. 21 to view the pre-recorded presentation and submit a public comment.
