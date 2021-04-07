Advertisement

TxDOT conducting road maintenance on I-35

Crews will be closing off various parts of I-35 in order to work on the highway
Construction Crews working on I-35
Construction Crews working on I-35(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -TxDOT will be performing road maintenance on I-35 north and south lanes.

On Wednesday morning starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m., crews will be working on the highway between Victoria Street and mile marker 13.

This could cause traffic on the highway.

Authorities are asking motorists to drive with caution and seek alternate routes if they can.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

File photo: United High School 2020 graduation
UISD releases graduation schedule
Dreamers protest outside of Senator Cornyn's Office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
File photo: Crystal meth seizure
Sex offender receives additional time for drug possession charges
First-Ever Restaurant Week Coming to Laredo
First-Ever Laredo Restaurant Week