TxDOT conducting road maintenance on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -TxDOT will be performing road maintenance on I-35 north and south lanes.

On Wednesday morning starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m., crews will be working on the highway between Victoria Street and mile marker 13.

This could cause traffic on the highway.

Authorities are asking motorists to drive with caution and seek alternate routes if they can.

