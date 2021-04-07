UISD releases graduation schedule

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -There is still plenty of time left for the remainder of the school year; however, a school district is announcing its graduation schedule.

The graduations for UISD will take place at the Student Activity Complex and will be held from May 26 to May 29th.

Alexander High School will be the first commencement ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

The second ceremony will be LBJ High School on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

United South High School will be the third high school on Friday, May 28th at 8 p.m. and the last ceremony will be United which will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

Facemasks will be required and staff will be conducting temperature checks upon entry.

The district says students will receive three passes this year for family members.

