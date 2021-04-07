Advertisement

UISD releases graduation schedule

The district says students will receive three passes this year for family members
File photo: United High School 2020 graduation
File photo: United High School 2020 graduation(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -There is still plenty of time left for the remainder of the school year; however, a school district is announcing its graduation schedule.

The graduations for UISD will take place at the Student Activity Complex and will be held from May 26 to May 29th.

Alexander High School will be the first commencement ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

The second ceremony will be LBJ High School on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

United South High School will be the third high school on Friday, May 28th at 8 p.m. and the last ceremony will be United which will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

Facemasks will be required and staff will be conducting temperature checks upon entry.

The district says students will receive three passes this year for family members.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

Dreamers protest outside of Senator Cornyn's Office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
Protestors gather in front of John Cornyn’s office
File photo: Crystal meth seizure
Sex offender receives additional time for drug possession charges
First-Ever Restaurant Week Coming to Laredo
First-Ever Laredo Restaurant Week