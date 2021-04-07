Advertisement

Utilities Department to end assistance program

As the pandemic seems to be getting better, the City of Laredo is making changes.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic seems to be getting better, the City of Laredo is making changes.

One of those changes is discontinuing its utility assistance program and starting to disconnect services for those who don’t pay their bill. That is set to begin by May 3rd.

The utilities director Arturo Garcia said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that about 80% of customers were taking advantage of the system.

”There’s been a delay in customers wanting to pay their bills. They know they’re not going to get punished. They’re not going to get disconnected. They’re just holding off, not only residential but also businesses.”

City council voted unanimously to move forward with the disconnection process.

District 4 council member Alberto Torres recommended that the Utilities Department reached out to all 5,000 customers and notify them 30 days in advance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

Phoenix Bookstore
‘Together We Rise:’ Local business on overcoming pandemic
Zapata County ISD
Zapata ISD to hold COVID vaccine clinic
Recruiting Texas Tour
Bexar County comes to Laredo on ‘Recruiting Texas Tour’
Bridging the Gap initiative works with local shelter
Bridging the Gap initiative works with local shelter