Utilities Department to end assistance program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic seems to be getting better, the City of Laredo is making changes.

One of those changes is discontinuing its utility assistance program and starting to disconnect services for those who don’t pay their bill. That is set to begin by May 3rd.

The utilities director Arturo Garcia said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that about 80% of customers were taking advantage of the system.

”There’s been a delay in customers wanting to pay their bills. They know they’re not going to get punished. They’re not going to get disconnected. They’re just holding off, not only residential but also businesses.”

City council voted unanimously to move forward with the disconnection process.

District 4 council member Alberto Torres recommended that the Utilities Department reached out to all 5,000 customers and notify them 30 days in advance.

