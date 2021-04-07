Advertisement

Woman accused of DWI crashes into police unit

According to reports, the officer stopped at a red light when a brown Chevrolet Silverado crashed into him.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman is facing charges for allegedly driving into a police unit while she was intoxicated.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Yvonne Mira Earles in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, Apr. 3 at around 11:30 p.m. when officers were on routine patrol duties near International and McPherson Road.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities say Earles was displaying signs of intoxication at the scene.

