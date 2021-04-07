Zapata ISD to hold COVID vaccine clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There will be a chance for Zapata residents to get the COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

Zapata ISD will be having their 4th COVID vaccine clinic.

It will be going on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Zapata Middle School gym.

To date, Zapata County has had over 1,000 confirmed cases.

The virus has claimed 31 lives.

