Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco
Laredo Police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A two-vehicle collision sends a couple of men to the hospital.
Police were called out to the intersection of Jefferson Street and San Francisco Avenue where two trucks collided; one of the vehicles was seen rolled over on its side.
At least two men were transported to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.