Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco

Laredo Police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A two-vehicle collision sends a couple of men to the hospital.

Police were called out to the intersection of Jefferson Street and San Francisco Avenue where two trucks collided; one of the vehicles was seen rolled over on its side.

At least two men were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

