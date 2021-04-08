Border Patrol agents rescue mother from dehydration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents help rescue a woman who was unresponsive and in dire need of medical attention.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a juvenile flagged down a driver on Mines Road and asked for help for his mother who was in distress.

Agents arrived at the scene and immediately conducted lifesaving techniques to revive the woman.

The woman was showing severe signs of dehydration due to the hot temperatures.

She was shortly transported to a local hospital for treatment.

These life-saving techniques continue to highlight the dangers face while attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.

