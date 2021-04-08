Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue mother from dehydration

Agents say this is a prime example of the dangers migrants face while attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally
Agents rescue mother from dehydration
Agents rescue mother from dehydration(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents help rescue a woman who was unresponsive and in dire need of medical attention.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a juvenile flagged down a driver on Mines Road and asked for help for his mother who was in distress.

Agents arrived at the scene and immediately conducted lifesaving techniques to revive the woman.

The woman was showing severe signs of dehydration due to the hot temperatures.

She was shortly transported to a local hospital for treatment.

These life-saving techniques continue to highlight the dangers face while attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine drive
Local church helps vaccinate 300 people
Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Conference
First-ever virtual Child Abuse & Awareness Conference
UISD Signs of Suicide Program
UISD hosting vaccine drive this weekend
Search warrant leads to cash and drug seizure
Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs and money
File photo
Corazon Solar Project to provide green energy for Webb County