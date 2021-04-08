Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to immediately begin investigating allegations of abuse involving migrant children housed at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

At a news conference yesterday evening, the governor revealing that Texas Health and Human Services received tips alleging child abuse and neglect at the emergency intake site.

The governor says the complaints include allegations that children are being sexually assaulted, not eating, and that COVID-positive children are not being separated from those without COVID.

Governor Abbott is calling on the Biden Administration to shut down the facility immediately and move the children to other federally run sites with more staffing and security.

“Earlier today the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services separately received tips that allege child abuse and neglect at the federal government’s child and migrant facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio behind me,” Governor Abbott responded.

He added, “The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden Administration opened borders, the administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable, child abuse and neglect. This must end. The Biden administration must act now.”

The governor says all of the allegations about the facility are “very credible”.

Abbott says he is instructing the State Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to begin an independent investigation.

