Advertisement

Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface

The governor says the complaints include allegations that children are being sexually assaulted, not eating, and that COVID-positive children are not being separated from those without COVID
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to immediately begin investigating allegations of abuse involving migrant children housed at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

At a news conference yesterday evening, the governor revealing that Texas Health and Human Services received tips alleging child abuse and neglect at the emergency intake site.

The governor says the complaints include allegations that children are being sexually assaulted, not eating, and that COVID-positive children are not being separated from those without COVID.

Governor Abbott is calling on the Biden Administration to shut down the facility immediately and move the children to other federally run sites with more staffing and security.

“Earlier today the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services separately received tips that allege child abuse and neglect at the federal government’s child and migrant facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio behind me,” Governor Abbott responded.

He added, “The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden Administration opened borders, the administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable, child abuse and neglect. This must end. The Biden administration must act now.”

The governor says all of the allegations about the facility are “very credible”.

Abbott says he is instructing the State Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to begin an independent investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Woman accused of crashing into police unit
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

Latest News

Gun club aims to teach women about firearms
Gun club aims to teach women about guns
File photo: Border Patrol
Houston man pleads guilty to human smuggling case
Accident on Jefferson and San Francisco
Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco
22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case