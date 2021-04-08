Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Woman accused of crashing into police unit
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

Latest News

Gun club aims to teach women about firearms
Gun club aims to teach women about guns
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden discusses mass shooting in S.C.
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Forecasters predict 2021 will face an above-normal hurricane season.
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season