Corazon Solar Project to provide green energy for Webb County

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb county is diving deeper into the green energy bandwagon.

The company Bay-Ware announced they are close to completing a 2,000-acre area development in northwest Webb County that will be home to the “Corazon Solar Project.”

The solar energy project will generate an estimated 537-gigawatt hour which is equal to the amount 38,000 households would use.

It would also reduce over a quarter million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project will create about 400 jobs, many coming from Webb County.

The North American Development Bank is helping finance the $216-million dollar project.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer.

