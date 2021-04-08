Corazon Solar Project to provide green energy for Webb County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb county is diving deeper into the green energy bandwagon.

The company Bay-Ware announced they are close to completing a 2,000-acre area development in northwest Webb County that will be home to the “Corazon Solar Project.”

The solar energy project will generate an estimated 537-gigawatt hour which is equal to the amount 38,000 households would use.

It would also reduce over a quarter million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project will create about 400 jobs, many coming from Webb County.

The North American Development Bank is helping finance the $216-million dollar project.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.