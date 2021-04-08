Corazon Solar Project to provide green energy for Webb County
The solar energy project will generate an estimated 537-gigawatt hour which is equal to the usage of about 38,000 households
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb county is diving deeper into the green energy bandwagon.
The company Bay-Ware announced they are close to completing a 2,000-acre area development in northwest Webb County that will be home to the “Corazon Solar Project.”
The solar energy project will generate an estimated 537-gigawatt hour which is equal to the amount 38,000 households would use.
It would also reduce over a quarter million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
The project will create about 400 jobs, many coming from Webb County.
The North American Development Bank is helping finance the $216-million dollar project.
Construction is expected to be complete by summer.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.