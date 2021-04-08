County to hold City-Wide baby shower

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the county is hosting a city-wide baby shower!

This afternoon, the Webb County Youth Council & LIFE JR Board will be collecting baby items including, diapers, baby toys, bottles, wipes, bibs, and pacifiers.

Residents who want to get involved can drop off their donations at the LIFE Fair Grounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the donations will go to the rainbow room at the child protective services.

