County to hold City-Wide baby shower

The community is invited to donate baby necessities to a worthy cause
Webb County Fairgrounds Project
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the county is hosting a city-wide baby shower!

This afternoon, the Webb County Youth Council & LIFE JR Board will be collecting baby items including, diapers, baby toys, bottles, wipes, bibs, and pacifiers.

Residents who want to get involved can drop off their donations at the LIFE Fair Grounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the donations will go to the rainbow room at the child protective services.

