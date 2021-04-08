El Eden Recreation Center opens up splash pad

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to reach triple digits this weekend, a new splash park may be just what mother nature had in mind to help us cool off.

If you’re looking to make splash, starting on Wednesday the El Eden Splash Park is open to the public.

Located behind the El Eden Recreation Building, you’ll find a pool and a new splash park that was two years in the making.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the one million dollar project was expected last spring, but was postponed due to COVID.

City Manager Robert Eads says it’s a step in the right direction.

”People of the community can enjoy this added feature in their backyard, something they can walk to, bike ride here to come here with the family and just have a good time.”

Everyone is welcomed.

”And its not just for kids, bring your mom, dad, uncles, cousins... just come and enjoy, that’s what you really need, to escape what it is, COVID. Remember, we are gonna be very conscious about COVID as well, but one thing that we know is we need mental health and exercise and that’s what we are trying to provide.”

The park will be open every Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be lifeguards on hand making sure everyone remains safe and healthy.

As of right now, there is no limit or maximum capacity for the people who can visit but the city says they can change things if needed to maintain the safety of the community.

