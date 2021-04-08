First-ever virtual Child Abuse & Awareness Conference

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Child Advocacy Center is hosting their first-ever virtual conference.

Among the 15 total sessions included are:

“Sex Trafficking/Child Exploitation & BCFS Common Thread” by Marilyn Bautista.

“Criminal Minds: The Mask Behind the Pedophile” by Jim Holler.

“What We Wish You Knew: A Mother Daughter Experience” by Jenna Quinn & Kellie Quinn.

A focus of the conference will be the “Valentine’s Day Nightmare: The Baby Rebecka Case” whose situation involved a two-year-old whose remains were found in a bucket of acid.

To prevent and discover forms of child abuse, the advocacy center says parents can do one simple thing.

“It’s all about communication. Listen to your teenager, listen to your neighbors, listen to your child. If they tell you something, even if it sounds unbelievable, listen to them,” said Dr. Severita Sanchez, the Executive Director at The Child Advocacy Center. “They have something to say. They really do. Listen.”

The advocacy center says that the pandemic last year made it harder to track cases of abuse.

The conference will have on-demand session access and is available 90 days after its launch day.

