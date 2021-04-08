Advertisement

First-ever virtual Child Abuse & Awareness Conference

Presenting at the conference will be the “Valentine’s Day Nightmare: The Baby Rebecka Case” -- the situation that involved a two-year-old whose remains were found in a bucket of acid
Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Conference
Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Conference(Children's Advocacy Center of Laredo)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Child Advocacy Center is hosting their first-ever virtual conference.

Among the 15 total sessions included are:

“Sex Trafficking/Child Exploitation & BCFS Common Thread” by Marilyn Bautista.

“Criminal Minds: The Mask Behind the Pedophile” by Jim Holler.

“What We Wish You Knew: A Mother Daughter Experience” by Jenna Quinn & Kellie Quinn.

A focus of the conference will be the “Valentine’s Day Nightmare: The Baby Rebecka Case” whose situation involved a two-year-old whose remains were found in a bucket of acid.

To prevent and discover forms of child abuse, the advocacy center says parents can do one simple thing.

“It’s all about communication. Listen to your teenager, listen to your neighbors, listen to your child. If they tell you something, even if it sounds unbelievable, listen to them,” said Dr. Severita Sanchez, the Executive Director at The Child Advocacy Center. “They have something to say. They really do. Listen.”

The advocacy center says that the pandemic last year made it harder to track cases of abuse.

The conference will have on-demand session access and is available 90 days after its launch day.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine drive
Local church helps vaccinate 300 people
UISD Signs of Suicide Program
UISD hosting vaccine drive this weekend
Search warrant leads to cash and drug seizure
Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs and money
File photo
Corazon Solar Project to provide green energy for Webb County