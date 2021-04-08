Gun club aims to teach women how to handle a firearm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local gun club is shooting to get more women educated on how to handle a firearm.

According to the Pew Research Center, one out of five women in the U.S reported owning a gun, that’s only 22 percent compared to 62 percent of men who do.

Even though this number has increased over the years, there are still many women who are intimidated by firearms.

Something that a local shooting range wants to change by offering a free course for women interested in learning the basics.

Monica Manrique with the Arena Gunclub says the course is going to be a basic pistol course that goes over everything from functionality of handgun, handgun safety, and the proper grip to have.

Manrique says, for many women, guns can be intimidated; however, the course will help women learn how to lose that fear and handle them correctly.

Monica believes it’s important for women to know how to defend themselves, especially for those who live alone.

She adds that the number of women practicing their shooting at the gun club has gone up from 20 percent to 70 percent in the last seven years. Just between 2019 and 2020 the Texas Department of Public Safety issued over 114,000 licenses to carry permits to women.

If you have never handled a firearm, there’s no need to worry, all of the instructors are certified by the USACA and the NRA.

All you need to do is sign up for one of their free one-hour classes on Tuesday, Apr. 13.

The best part is that you will also be able to shop afterward at their “Shop and shoot " event which will host vendors with all types of goodies from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, you call the Arena Gunclub at 723-1911.

