Heat of the moment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get heated as we expect our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures.

On Thursday we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees!

Things will get even hotter on Friday, we are looking at a high of 104.

We are going to cool off a bit during the weekend, but not by much.

We are looking to drop into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, still giving us plenty of hot and humid air.

Now, we’ll start next week in the mid-90s, but we could see a possible cold front that could bring us down to the 80s and even low 70s.

We could also be seeing some chances of thunderstorms, so thankfully summer isn’t here just yet.

But once the heat comes, it’s here for several months.

