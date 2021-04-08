Houston man pleads guilty to human smuggling case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Houston resident pleads guilty to attempting to transport over a hundred undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Brodrick Keith Rhodes, 32 was arrested on Jan. 12 after he claimed arrived at the Freer checkpoint and claimed e was hauling lettuce.

Agents say he was acting suspicious, so they searched his trailer and found a total of 119 undocumented immigrants in the cargo area.

Rhodes claimed he was working for a business in La Porte, but the bill of lading indicated he was transporting lettuce from a Laredo produce company to a location in Sugar Land.

The business indicated Rhodes had never been employed with them nor do they transport outside of Houston.

Rhodes was arrested and taken into custody.

Sentencing is set for July 27; if convicted, he faces up to a decade a prison with a fine of up to $250,000.

