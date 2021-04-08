Kanye docu-series headed to Netflix

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Kanye West is heading to Netflix.

A multi-part docu-series chronicling more than 20 years of the rapper’s life is reportedly hitting the streaming service sometime this year.

“Variety” reports the still-untitled project will feature never-before-seen footage of west as it covers his career, his 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother.

The video producing team Coodie and Chike are responsible for the documentary.

They previously directed Yeezy’s music videos for “Jesus Walks: Version Three” and “Through the Wire.”

“Billboard” reported Netflix paid 30 million dollars for the series while “Variety” cites sources who say that price tag is not correct.

One thing that is not known is how much West’s marriage and pending divorce to Kim Kardashian will be featured.

Netflix has not commented on the project.

