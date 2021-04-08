Local church helps vaccinate 300 people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local place of worship teamed up to hold a vaccine drive for the community.

On Thursday morning, First United Methodist Church joined forces with Vara Hospice to distribute 300 first doses for the Moderna vaccine.

For those involved, helping give out the vaccine meant protecting their loved ones.

“This is a way to protect yourself, to protect your loved ones, your children, and anybody elderly,” said Laura Garza. “Sometimes the elderly cannot get the vaccine. They’re more than welcome to call us. We’re going to try to do everything possible so that they can get vaccinated and it’s very important because this is the way we take care of ourselves, take care of our community and our families.”

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call Vera Hospice to get on the waiting list for an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.