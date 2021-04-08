Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Losing a loved one is never easy, but some find comfort by leaving gifts at their grave site.

A local resident is outraged after he says his family plot was damaged.

A man who’s dealing with the pain of losing one of his heroes says all he hopes for is his father to rest in peace.

Not a day goes by when Fernando Brulloths doesn’t think about the man who raised him.

Fernando has been visiting his father every day since he was laid to rest since last August.

He usually leaves gifts for his father, but he says three times he’s had several flower pots destroyed, some were stolen, and other items were removed.

When it came to asking the Calvary Catholic Cemetery management for help, he said he’s hit “a wall,” because they haven’t identified the reason for why Fernando’s father’s plot has been left that way.

“This is supposed to be a place where they’re resting in peace, nothing’s broken.”

KGNS reached out to management at the cemetery and we were told they have cameras in different areas of the land, but we’re not pointing at Fernando’s father’s plot at the time.

Fernando just hopes the cemetery can keep an eye out for instances like these and hopes other families speak out if they are experiencing similar issues.

We received a statement from Calvary Catholic Cemetery, saying:

“We value the trust that families place upon us, and we take seriously the responsibility of caring for the remains of loved ones. In receiving Mr. Brulloths’ concerns, and after reviewing the surveillance video, we were unable to identify any individual coming in contact with the grave site of his family member.”

