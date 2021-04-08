Advertisement

Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case

Police arrived at Lucia Court and identified 22-year-old Christian Escotto as the alleged assailant
22-year-old Christian Escotto
22-year-old Christian Escotto(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an alleged domestic assault case that resulted in the arrest of a federal agent.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Escotto in the case.

The incident happened on Apr. 6, at around 6 p.m. when authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance at Lucia Court.

Officers arrived at the scene and after speaking to both parties, they placed Escotto under arrest and charged him with assault family violence.

Escotto was identified as an off-duty Border Patrol agent at the time of the arrest.

We reached out to a local Border Patrol spokesperson who confirmed Escott’s affiliation with the agency.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Woman accused of crashing into police unit
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged

Latest News

Gun club aims to teach women about firearms
Gun club aims to teach women about guns
File photo: Border Patrol
Houston man pleads guilty to human smuggling case
Accident on Jefferson and San Francisco
Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco
San Antonio migrant facility faces child sexual assault claims
Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface