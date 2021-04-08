Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an alleged domestic assault case that resulted in the arrest of a federal agent.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Escotto in the case.

The incident happened on Apr. 6, at around 6 p.m. when authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance at Lucia Court.

Officers arrived at the scene and after speaking to both parties, they placed Escotto under arrest and charged him with assault family violence.

Escotto was identified as an off-duty Border Patrol agent at the time of the arrest.

We reached out to a local Border Patrol spokesperson who confirmed Escott’s affiliation with the agency.

The case remains under investigation.

