Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs and money

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after authorities found drugs and money inside a home in central Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leonel Humberto Cardenas, 23 in the case.

On Wednesday evening, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of San Eduardo Avenue and found drugs and money.

During the investigation authorities found, 16 grams of cocaine, 14 ounces of marijuana, and $32,349 dollars of cash.

Humberto Cardenas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

He was taken to the county jail without bond.

