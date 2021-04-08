Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs and money
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies searched a home on San Eduardo Avenue where they found cocaine, marijuana and money
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after authorities found drugs and money inside a home in central Laredo.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leonel Humberto Cardenas, 23 in the case.
On Wednesday evening, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of San Eduardo Avenue and found drugs and money.
During the investigation authorities found, 16 grams of cocaine, 14 ounces of marijuana, and $32,349 dollars of cash.
Humberto Cardenas was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.
He was taken to the county jail without bond.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.