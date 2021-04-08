TAMIU hosting lecture, 50 years on the Texas-México Border
History professor Dr. Jerry Thompson will talk about the history of the border as well as his own experiences as a scholar
Apr. 8, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas A&M International University is bringing the university to you, with its virtual lecture series.
On Thursday evening, local history buff Dr. Jerry Thompson will host a discussion titled “Fifty years on the Texas-Mexico Border.”
During the lecture, Dr. Thompson will talk about the history of the border as well as his own experiences as a scholar.
The discussion starts at 8 p.m. and attendance is free and open to the public.
