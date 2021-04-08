Advertisement

TAMIU hosting lecture, 50 years on the Texas-México Border

History professor Dr. Jerry Thompson will talk about the history of the border as well as his own experiences as a scholar
TAMIU
TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas A&M International University is bringing the university to you, with its virtual lecture series.

On Thursday evening, local history buff Dr. Jerry Thompson will host a discussion titled “Fifty years on the Texas-Mexico Border.”

During the lecture, Dr. Thompson will talk about the history of the border as well as his own experiences as a scholar.

The discussion starts at 8 p.m. and attendance is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can click here.

