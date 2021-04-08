Today’s two minute drill

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday morning brought a chance for a trio of Laredoans to bring home state titles in tennis, as the Knights took on the best Texas had to offer in the TAPPS tournament.

When the dust settled on the day, it was a 2nd place and 3rd place finish for the athletes from Saint Augustine.

To the NBA, a pair of Texas teams battled on the court.

The Rockets win it 102 to 93 in a tough loss for a Dallas team still fighting for a playoff spot.

In the Mile High City, it’s a rough go for the Spurs tonight as they fall 106 to 86, dropping San Antonio under the .500 mark on the season.

Lastly, with a tradition unlike any other, the Masters get underway this Thursday morning back in their early April time slot.

One of the hottest players on the tour is Jordan Spieth, as the former Texas longhorn has recorded five top ten finishes in his last seven tournaments.

