UISD hosting vaccine drive this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Saturday, UISD will be hosting a first-dose vaccination drive for its community members.

The drive will be for UISD employees, current UISD students 18 years and older, and family members of those groups.

The drive is set to use the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose. The drive for the second dose is tentatively scheduled for May 8th.

UISD will be hosting the drive at six sites, but you will have to register first.

“It’s pre-registration so that we can control and have a smooth inoculation drive. Our six sites include the 9th grade campus of United, United South High School, and LBJ. Alexander will have it at the main campus and then we have two additional sites. One at the Mines road area, which is Washington Middle, and one in South Laredo at Los Obispos Middle,” said UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon.

You can find the form to sign up for the vaccination drive here.

