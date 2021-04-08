Advertisement

Utilities Department to end assistance program

The Utilities Department director Arturo Garcia says it’s time to end its assistance program and no-disconnect order.
Utilities Department to end assistance program
Utilities Department to end assistance program(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic and the winter storm left many across the U.S. and here in Laredo scrambling and struggling to pay their bills.

That’s why many governmental departments began offering assistance, including the Laredo Utilities Department.

However, that is coming to an end.

In just one month, customers who received assistance can expect a little less leniency on unpaid bills.

”There’s been a delay in customers wanting to pay their bills,” said Arturo Garcia. “They know they’re not going to get punished. They’re not going to get disconnected. They’re just holding off, not only residential but also businesses.”

This is why the Utilities Department director Arturo Garcia says it’s time to end its assistance program and no-disconnect order.

He says about 80% of customers who benefited were abusing the system.

”What happens to that 20% who have been affected by COVID? Have they been identified? How would we be affecting them by disconnecting and leaving them without water services?”

In Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Garcia presented the fiscal implications on the City of Laredo citing an increase of 5,000 past due accounts, all of which would be directly affected by resuming the disconnection process for late or past due accounts.

The COVID-19 utilities relief program provided more than $907,000 to around 1,400 customers.

City council voted unanimously to move forward with discontinuing the utilities assistance program.

Those who received assistance will no longer get up to $125 per month towards their bills, late fees and credit card fees for online payments will resume, and disconnections will be made on unpaid accounts.

This will take effect by May 3.

The city council is requiring the utilities department to reach out to all 5,000 customers and notify them 30 days in advance, and they are offering a deferred payment plan program to help customers who are struggling to pay their bills to get on a payment plan.

The deferred payment plan application can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

El Eden Splash Park
El Eden Recreation Center opens up splash pad
New voting equipment
Webb County acquires $2.8 million worth of new voting equipment
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
COVID-19 vaccine drive
Vaccine drive to be held at First United Methodist Church