Vaccine drive to be held at First United Methodist Church

A COVID vaccine drive will be taking place at First United Methodist Church on Thursday.
Vara Hospice will be administering Moderna first dose vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1220 McClelland Avenue.
You can use either of these links to register: registration 1 or registration 2.
Walk-ins will be accepted.
