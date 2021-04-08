Advertisement

Vaccine drive to be held at First United Methodist Church

A COVID vaccine drive will be taking place at First United Methodist Church on Thursday.
COVID-19 vaccine drive
COVID-19 vaccine drive(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A COVID vaccine drive will be taking place at First United Methodist Church on Thursday.

Vara Hospice will be administering Moderna first dose vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1220 McClelland Avenue.

You can use either of these links to register: registration 1 or registration 2.

Walk-ins will be accepted.

Vara Hospice vaccine drive
Vara Hospice vaccine drive(KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
Sugar Rush Partyland
Owners of party place speak out over incident
24-year-old Pablo Fernando Gonzalez
Man charged with discharging firearm near Arena Boulevard
Police investigating murder at Laredo business
UPDATE: Police investigating murder at local business
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

El Eden Splash Park
El Eden Recreation Center opens up splash pad
Utilities Department to end assistance program
Utilities Department to end assistance program
New voting equipment
Webb County acquires $2.8 million worth of new voting equipment
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged
Man reaches out after father’s burial plot damaged