Vaccine drive to be held at First United Methodist Church

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A COVID vaccine drive will be taking place at First United Methodist Church on Thursday.

Vara Hospice will be administering Moderna first dose vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1220 McClelland Avenue.

You can use either of these links to register: registration 1 or registration 2.

Walk-ins will be accepted.

Vara Hospice vaccine drive (KGNS)

