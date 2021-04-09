Accident reported at Loop 20 and Cuatro Vientos
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in Loop 20 and Cuatro Vientos is causing road closures in the area.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the south flyover has been closed to the traveling public at this time.
Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and be patient while they clear the area.
