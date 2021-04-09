Advertisement

Accident reported at Loop 20 and Cuatro Vientos

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene
Accident on Loop 20 flyover
Accident on Loop 20 flyover(TxDOT)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in Loop 20 and Cuatro Vientos is causing road closures in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the south flyover has been closed to the traveling public at this time.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and be patient while they clear the area.

