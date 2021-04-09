Agents arrest man convicted of rape while shutting down stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents dismantled multiple stash houses that resulted in the arrest of nearly 50 individuals one of which was a convicted sex offender.

The incident happened on Thursday when agents were working with local and federal law enforcement agencies and shut down three stash houses.

Agents apprehended a total of 45 undocumented immigrants and seized a handgun during one of the arrests.

Records revealed that one of the individuals was a Mexican National who was convicted of rape out of Los Angeles.

Thirty-year-old Edgar Jaimes was questioned and stated that he was intending to travel to Chicago during his arrest.

He and the other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

