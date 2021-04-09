Advertisement

Agents arrest man convicted of rape while shutting down stash house

Records revealed that one of the individuals was a Mexican National who was convicted of rape out of Los Angeles.
30-year-old Edgar Jaimes
30-year-old Edgar Jaimes(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents dismantled multiple stash houses that resulted in the arrest of nearly 50 individuals one of which was a convicted sex offender.

The incident happened on Thursday when agents were working with local and federal law enforcement agencies and shut down three stash houses.

Agents apprehended a total of 45 undocumented immigrants and seized a handgun during one of the arrests.

Records revealed that one of the individuals was a Mexican National who was convicted of rape out of Los Angeles.

Thirty-year-old Edgar Jaimes was questioned and stated that he was intending to travel to Chicago during his arrest.

He and the other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
San Antonio migrant facility faces child sexual assault claims
Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface
Fire breaks out at 7300 block of Santa Maria
Fire Department investigating Santa Maria blaze
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Accident on Jefferson and San Francisco
Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco

Latest News

Agents find marijuana in abandoned pick up truck
Agents seize nearly 500 lbs of marijuana
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Avengers Campus to open this summer at Disneyland
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Laredo bridges close due to protest in Mexico
Laredo bridges close due to protest in Mexico