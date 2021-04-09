Agents seize nearly 500 lbs of marijuana

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents disrupted a drug smuggling attempt in central Laredo yesterday morning.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling near the riverbanks.

Agents arrived at the scene and saw a gray colored pick up truck leaving the area.

Moments later, the driver abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion, leaving the vehicle to crash into a property fence.

Agents searched the truck and found five large bundles of marijuana.

The drugs weighed 476 pounds and had an estimated street value of $381,040.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.