Agents seize nearly 500 lbs of marijuana

The driver of a gray pick up truck bailed out of the vehicle while it was in motion and fled the scene
Agents find marijuana in abandoned pick up truck
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents disrupted a drug smuggling attempt in central Laredo yesterday morning.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling near the riverbanks.

Agents arrived at the scene and saw a gray colored pick up truck leaving the area.

Moments later, the driver abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion, leaving the vehicle to crash into a property fence.

Agents searched the truck and found five large bundles of marijuana.

The drugs weighed 476 pounds and had an estimated street value of $381,040.

