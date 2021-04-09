Advertisement

Avengers Campus to open this summer at Disneyland

The attraction is based on the popular Marvel franchise that has raked in billions of dollars at the box office
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The new “Avengers Campus” is set to open at Disney’s California adventure this summer.

The attraction based on the Marvel franchise is Disneyland’s latest undertaking at its parks and resorts unit.

Disney said on Thursday the land will open June fourth, a few months after Disneyland itself reopens on Apr. 30.

Disneyland and California adventure have been closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Avengers Campus will include rides, food, and locales all based on the comic book brand.

Its premier attraction is called “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man adventure,” which is a 3D ride with New York’s favorite webslinger.

