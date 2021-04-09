Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
Protest across the border shuts down bridge
Laredo bridges close amid protest in Nuevo Laredo
San Antonio migrant facility faces child sexual assault claims
Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface
Fire breaks out at 7300 block of Santa Maria
Fire Department investigating Santa Maria blaze
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports

Latest News

Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
File: A photo of face masks.
Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports
Lester Herrera, age 33
Police searching for man wanted for reception hall shooting