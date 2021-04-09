County collects baby items for Rainbow Room

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Imagine a city-wide shower that would benefit not one but many babies.

The Webb County Youth Council and Life Jr Board partnered together to collect baby items.

Some of the items collected by generous donors were diapers, bottles, bibs, toys, wipes and so much more.

At last count, the value of all the new items collected was about $2,000.

We’re told about 60 cars went through the collection site over at the Life Fairgrounds in the span of just three hours.

All donations collected were turned over to the Rainbow Room over at Child Protective Services to be given to parents with babies who need the extra help.

