Advertisement

County collects baby items for Rainbow Room

Thousands of dollars of baby items were donated during a city wide baby shower
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Imagine a city-wide shower that would benefit not one but many babies.

The Webb County Youth Council and Life Jr Board partnered together to collect baby items.

Some of the items collected by generous donors were diapers, bottles, bibs, toys, wipes and so much more.

At last count, the value of all the new items collected was about $2,000.

We’re told about 60 cars went through the collection site over at the Life Fairgrounds in the span of just three hours.

All donations collected were turned over to the Rainbow Room over at Child Protective Services to be given to parents with babies who need the extra help.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
San Antonio migrant facility faces child sexual assault claims
Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface
Fire breaks out at 7300 block of Santa Maria
Fire Department investigating Santa Maria blaze
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
Accident on Jefferson and San Francisco
Accident reported on Jefferson and San Francisco

Latest News

Agents find marijuana in abandoned pick up truck
Agents seize nearly 500 lbs of marijuana
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Avengers Campus to open this summer at Disneyland
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Avengers campus to open at Disneyland
Laredo bridges close due to protest in Mexico
Laredo bridges close due to protest in Mexico
30-year-old Edgar Jaimes
Agents arrest man convicted of rape while shutting down stash house