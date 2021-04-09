Flaming hot Friday

Advertisement

Burning hot Friday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to be well above the triple-digit temperatures on Friday, giving us that summer feeling in April.

On Friday we’ll start in the upper 60s and see a high of about 105 degrees. Of course with heat index and humidity, it could feel as hot as 109 by the afternoon.

Things will cool down on Saturday and Sunday, but it’s still going to be hot!

On Saturday we’re looking at a high of 92 and 94 for our Sunday.

We’ll start next week in the mid-90s but we could see some chances of rain move into our area.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 91 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

By the middle of the week, we could see another potential cold front that could drop temperatures to 85 degrees.

Until then keep hydrated and stay shaded!

